22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Down 4.6%

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 1,181,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,467,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,385,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 5,140,644 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 421,151 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

