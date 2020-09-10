22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading 6.3% Higher

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,187,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,464,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,385,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121,416 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 421,151 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

