22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading 6.3% Higher

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,187,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,464,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Separately, Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.
22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).
About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
Featured Article: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.