$24.83 Million in Sales Expected for Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) will announce sales of $24.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ion Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.95 million to $26.70 million. Ion Geophysical posted sales of $53.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will report full year sales of $132.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.06 million to $138.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $121.34 million, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $123.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ion Geophysical.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ion Geophysical in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 12.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 189.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

IO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 180,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,639. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. Ion Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.98.

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

