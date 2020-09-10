2,446 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

HUBB stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.36. The stock had a trading volume of 249,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,243. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.