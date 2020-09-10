2,548 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Purchased by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.05.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $103.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.