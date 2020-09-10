$305.64 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce sales of $305.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.40 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $357.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 412,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,391. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

