3,331,089 Shares in Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,331,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,655,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,559,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE KC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,112. Bill.com Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bill.com Profile

