37,838 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 1.6% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

MAA stock remained flat at $$116.44 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 696,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

