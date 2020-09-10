4,165 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $120.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,464. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.