$432.72 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will report sales of $432.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.20 million and the highest is $442.30 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $396.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 26,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $2,436,430.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,424.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,746,680. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.84. 240,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,185. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

