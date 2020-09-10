548 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Purchased by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 548 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.75.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $503.45. 255,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,682. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $540.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.