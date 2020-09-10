590,000 Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Acquired by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,000. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 3.98% of OptimizeRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $100,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $650,105. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $18.18. 88,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,428. The firm has a market cap of $269.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

