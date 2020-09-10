6,000 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.60. 356,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $302.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

