$67.96 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $67.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.04 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $69.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $278.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.52 million to $280.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $297.78 million, with estimates ranging from $284.16 million to $309.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTGC. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

HTGC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.30. 569,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,566. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $5,536,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 478,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.