$70.48 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will post sales of $70.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.06 million. Golar LNG Partners posted sales of $74.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $282.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.85 million to $296.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $281.71 million, with estimates ranging from $260.94 million to $294.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GMLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 51,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMLP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.52. 78,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $178.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

