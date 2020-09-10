$83.34 Million in Sales Expected for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will report sales of $83.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the lowest is $83.00 million. Sailpoint Technologies posted sales of $75.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year sales of $343.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $345.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $380.70 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,722,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,403.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,415. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,404,000 after buying an additional 103,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,395,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,356,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,991,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,745,000 after buying an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 102.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,222,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,311,000 after buying an additional 1,627,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 970,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,153. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.99 and a beta of 2.20. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

