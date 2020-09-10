84,500 Shares in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Acquired by black and white Capital LP

black and white Capital LP bought a new position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,000. Chegg comprises approximately 0.9% of black and white Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. black and white Capital LP owned 0.07% of Chegg at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth $67,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Chegg stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6,707.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,392,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $1,815,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,179 shares in the company, valued at $137,407,566.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,205,166 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

