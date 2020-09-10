$89.12 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post $89.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.12 million to $92.96 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $93.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $424.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.91 million to $450.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $458.03 million, with estimates ranging from $387.98 million to $541.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

GLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.13. 1,640,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,421. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.