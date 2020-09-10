$89.12 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post $89.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.12 million to $92.96 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $93.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $424.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.91 million to $450.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $458.03 million, with estimates ranging from $387.98 million to $541.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

GLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.13. 1,640,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,421. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

