890 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $32.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.60. 18,323,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,990,259. The company has a market capitalization of $313.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total value of $4,790,878.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,249,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

