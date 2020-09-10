9,402 Shares in Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Youdao (NYSE:DAO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Youdao alerts:

NYSE:DAO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.22. 645,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.03. Youdao has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Youdao Profile

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.