975,000 Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Acquired by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 975,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,471,000. TD Ameritrade accounts for 1.1% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of TD Ameritrade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 14.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMTD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.62.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

