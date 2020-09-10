Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Up 7.3%

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $59.18. 1,731,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 980,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

In other Aaron’s news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $255,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,690.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $2,322,383.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 220.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

