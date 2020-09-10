Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.25)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $193-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.02 million.Accolade also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.25 EPS.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.20.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $79.07. 522,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,492. Accolade has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36.

In other Accolade news, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins purchased 32,250 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00.

