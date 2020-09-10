Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its Q earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.09)-($0.10) for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $49-50 million.Accolade also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.25 EPS.

Shares of NCNO traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.07. 522,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,492. Accolade has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.20.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins purchased 32,250 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

About Accolade

