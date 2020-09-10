Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Up 10.1%

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares shot up 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.05. 189,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 238,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

ACHV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -8.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,452,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the period.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

