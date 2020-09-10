ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Down 11.1%

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) shares were down 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 3,612,699 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 780,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In other ACI Worldwide news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

