Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Lance Baldo Sells 2,083 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Lance Baldo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $75,342.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,342.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lance Baldo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $295,812.50.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 960,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,138. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

