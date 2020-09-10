Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 23.8%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares were down 23.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 961,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 941% from the average daily volume of 92,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 638,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Fucci sold 18,966 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $34,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,066 shares of company stock valued at $117,552 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 54,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 375,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 400,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 116,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

