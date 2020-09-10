Aeron Market Capitalization Hits $335,901.66 (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $335,901.66 and approximately $8,556.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.18 or 0.05137147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARN is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

