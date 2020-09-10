AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.58 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.94 EPS.
AVAV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.62.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.
