AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.58 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.94 EPS.

AVAV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of AeroVironment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.33.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.