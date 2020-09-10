Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Trading Up 12%

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) traded up 12% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.54. 3,855,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,587,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $262.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 38.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 30,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

