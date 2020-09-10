AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Trading Up 11.9%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares were up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 852,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,486,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

