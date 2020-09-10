Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.54

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 15869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

A number of analysts have commented on AKZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. Research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel NV will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

