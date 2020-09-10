Algorand Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $437.96 million and approximately $227.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00003994 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00121033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00235171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.01604361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00176510 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,509,900 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

