Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 7.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.66% of Alibaba Group worth $3,648,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.55. 10,655,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,549,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.51. The company has a market capitalization of $730.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.