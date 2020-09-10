Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director E. Raimundo Riojas Buys 8,234 Shares

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director E. Raimundo Riojas purchased 8,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $204,779.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 42,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $27.00.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.