Alliance Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.8% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,134,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,516 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 554.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,310,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277,084 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,949,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,455 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $156,077,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,248,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. 2,461,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

