Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 39,587 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,587 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned 0.16% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $32,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,599. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

