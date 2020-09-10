Alliance Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for 3.9% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 0.30% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

PCY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,471. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31.

