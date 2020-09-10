Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.6% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SCHB stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,347. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

