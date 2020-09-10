Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases 18,763 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned approximately 1.48% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,459,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 98,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 504,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 311,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 191,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.