Alliance Wealth Management Group Sells 19,032 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alliance Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,032 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 475,994 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

