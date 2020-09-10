Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $24.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,556.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,930. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,550.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,393.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,058.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

