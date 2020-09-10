Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Cut by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $24.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,556.96. 1,773,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,551.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,393.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,058.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

