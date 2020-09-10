Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Cut by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $23.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,547.23. 1,958,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,469. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,549.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,392.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

