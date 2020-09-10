Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.60 EPS

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.20 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) by GBX (4.60) (($0.06)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON ALU traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 86.50 ($1.13). 29,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.86. Alumasc Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56.54 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.45 ($1.74). The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.11%.

In other Alumasc Group news, insider Stephen Beechey bought 14,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.35 ($13,067.23). Also, insider Vijay Thakrar bought 13,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,974.88 ($13,033.95).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

