AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Stock Price Down 6%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.97. 648,888 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 628,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAG. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.89 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $344.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.49 million. On average, analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 520,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 177,933 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 195,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.