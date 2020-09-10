American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. 16,427,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,851,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

