American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Position Lessened by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 0.8% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $22,503,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in American Tower by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

AMT stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.56. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.