American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,216 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.31% of American Tower worth $360,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,860,000 after purchasing an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,719,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,589,000 after purchasing an additional 322,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.38. 1,220,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.56 and its 200-day moving average is $246.56. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

